June 21, 1954 ~
February 6, 2019
Orlando Frank Roybal, Sr. born June 21, 1954 to Belen and Eraclio Roybal in Ensenada, New Mexico. He passed away on February 6, 2019 in his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Beloved son, brother, father and grandpa to his family. He was employed as a welder most of his life and enjoyed it very much. He lived every day of his life to the fullest and loved his family very much.
Preceded in death by his parents Belen Gracia and Eraclio Roybal. His brother Manual and his sister Benita Roybal and his son Orlando Roybal, Jr.
He is survived by his brothers Isidro, Horace, Joseph, and Ross Roybal and his sister Becky Gonzales. His children, Candace, Roxanne, Suzanna, Megan, Marie, and Maya Roybal. His grandson Nico Roybal.
A celebration of life to share his wonderful memories will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday February 10, 2019 at Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, Salt Lake City with light refreshments after the service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019