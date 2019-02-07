Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Neve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Neve


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Patricia A. Neve Obituary
Patricia A. Neve
1941 - 2019
Pat was reunited with her soulmate of 50 years, Ken on February 2nd, 2019. She was born on July 12th, 1941 to Thomas Withers and Sadie Remigi.
Pat proudly worked at Fashion Cabinets for 40 years and always thought of her co-workers and employees as family. She had unlimited friends and her door was always open to anyone who needed a cup of coffee or a good visit. Pat loved to travel with close friends and family. After retirement you'd most often find Pat and Ken playing slots at their favorite casinos.
Survived by her three children Jamie (Rod) Markland, Lori (Steve) Murray and Jay Neve; brother Tom (Patsy) Withers; Ken's three children Don (Carol) Neve, Russ Neve and Kaylynn Edwards; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Ken; parents; and her brother Frank Hoffman.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 9th at 3:00 PM. Friends are invited to greet the family during the viewing from 1:00 to 2:45 PM all at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now