Patricia Anna Olin White


Patricia Anna Olin White Obituary
Patricia Anna Olin White
1936 ~ 2019
Patricia Anna Olin White was born on January 10, 1936 in Portland Oregon. She passed away on February 4, 2019 in Twin Falls Idaho. She was 83.
She is survived by her four children, 13 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
A resident of Jackpot Nevada, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Anthony (Tony) White.
Patricia grew up in the Pacific North West. She loved horses and travel. She traveled to many exotic places, including Australia - loving it so much that for a brief while she even became a PR person for Qantas Airlines.
Returning from Australia, she made her home in various places in California and Wyoming, before settling down in Jackpot Nevada.
Cremation was under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
