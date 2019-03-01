|
|
1927 ~ 2019
Paul "Bud" Dayton Davis, 91, passed away on February 24, 2019 in Sandy, UT. Born in Provo, UT, to Paul J. and Cuba D. Davis. Married Gerda Marie Andersen, 1957, in Los Angeles. They raised three children; later divorced. Survived by his children Lis (Howard) Green, Paul (Andrea), Cary (Brenda), 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
A viewing will be held on Saturday March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at the Eastridge Ward, 5235 S. Wesley Road, Murray, UT, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 E. 4580 S. For a full obituary, please visit www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019