Home

POWERED BY

Services
Premier Funeral Services - Salt Lake City
7043 Commerce Park Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84047
(801) 930-9822
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Eastridge Ward
5235 S. Wesley Road
Murray, UT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Eastridge Ward
5235 S. Wesley Road
Murray, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Dayton Davis


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Dayton Davis Obituary
1927 ~ 2019
Paul "Bud" Dayton Davis, 91, passed away on February 24, 2019 in Sandy, UT. Born in Provo, UT, to Paul J. and Cuba D. Davis. Married Gerda Marie Andersen, 1957, in Los Angeles. They raised three children; later divorced. Survived by his children Lis (Howard) Green, Paul (Andrea), Cary (Brenda), 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
A viewing will be held on Saturday March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at the Eastridge Ward, 5235 S. Wesley Road, Murray, UT, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 E. 4580 S. For a full obituary, please visit www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now