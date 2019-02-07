|
|
Pearl Ilovea Iata
1980 - 2019
Herriman, UT-Pearl Ilovea Iata, age 38, of Herriman, UT, was killed January 23rd, 2019, in a car accident as a result of a drunk driver. She was born on Ferbruary 22nd, 1980, in Honolulu, Hawaii to Pele and Noataga Iata. Family services will be on Saturday February 9, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:30 AM with a bishop service to follow from 12:00 - 1:00 PM, all at the Central Stake Center, 12852 South 3200 West, Riverton, UT, 84065. To see full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019