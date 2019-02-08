|
Peggy Morrell passed away January 28, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. Her funeral will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The service will take place at the Rick's Creek Chapel, 1475 N. 50 E. Centerville, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be at the Bountiful Cemetery, Bountiful, Utah following the funeral. For a full obituary and condolences, visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019