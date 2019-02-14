Home

Raymond Henry "Ray" Holter


1963 ~ 2019
Raymond "Ray" Henry Holter. Ray was born on March 18th 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Henry F. Holter and Louise L. Holter. Ray passed away at the age of 82 in Ogden Utah on February 7th 2019. He was preceded in death by both his parents, his beloved wife Melody, his daughter Joyce, brothers James and Gordon and his sister Lucille. Ray is survived by his daughter Julie Hermansen, Sharon Holter and Carolyn Holter. As well as his brothers Delbert and Blaine and his sister Marie and 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Our memory of Ray will live on forever in our hearts.
Memorial Services on Saturday February 16, 2019 at 3pm at Clearfield North Stake Center 151 North 1000 West Clearfield, Utah 84015.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019
