Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Raymond Nickle
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Willard Ward
Willard, MO
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Raymond Thayles Nickle Obituary
Raymond Thayles Nickle
1925 ~ 2019
Mr. Raymond Thayles Nickle, age 93 of Ash Grove, MO, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the Ash Grove Health Care Center. He was born November 25, 1925, in Los Angeles, CA, to James W. and Susie Leona (Cox) Nickle. He is a US Navy WWII veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Donna Rae (Nickle) Nay; a son Adam Ray Nickle; brothers: Francis (Nick) Nickle, and James Dean Nickle; sisters: Joyce Nickle Ludwig, and Genile Nickle Elliott.
Raymond in survived by four children: Julie Jackson of CA, Donald "Nick" Nickle and his wife Anna of Fremont, CA, Dani Ocampo of WA, and Carolyn Vandenodunaller and her husband Marc of CA; his wife Della Sue Nickle of the home; 14 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; three sisters: Billie Nickle Coffin, Asenath Nickle Adams, and Sonja Nickle Smith; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint at the Willard Ward, Willard, MO. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 8, 2019, at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT, where a visitation will be also be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Burial will follow at the Elysian Burial Gardens Millcreek, UT. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO. Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com and www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
