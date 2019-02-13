|
|
Richard B. Vincent
1959 ~ 2019
Richard Bernard Vincent, 59, of Park City, Utah passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family, on Sunday February 10th, 2019 due to Alzheimer's Disease. Richard was born on August 16, 1959 in Payson, Utah.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Jeremy Ranch Ward Building, 3010 West Saddleback Rd, Park City, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday evening, February 15, 2019 at the Jeremy Ranch Ward Building, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Saturday morning from 9:30 am to 10:30 am prior to services.Interment:Spanish Fork City Cemetery. For a full obituary and online guest book, go to www.HolbrookMortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019