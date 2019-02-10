|
1944 ~ 2019
Dick DeSpain died on February 7, 2019 due to cancer.
He was born on October 16, 1944 to LaVar James DeSpain and Verniece Robinson DeSpain. He grew up in Richfield Utah but as a young man he moved with his parents to the old family homestead in Venice, Utah. In his youth Dick enjoyed hunting and working on cars.
Dick worked for the Denver Rio Grande/Union Pacific Railroad for 30+ years as a Yard Master. Dick married Karen Andreason and they were together for many years until her death in 2012. Their favorite place in the world to visit is the Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota.
When Dick retired from the railroad he was able to spend more time on his hobbies of leatherworking, camping, shooting, fishing and of course working on cars,
His greatest pleasure came from watching his grandchildren grow up. He loved to have everyone gathered around talking, laughing and teasing, the more the merrier.
Survived by his sons Richard(Joan) DeSpain, Robert DeSpain. Grandchildren Zac(Mindie) Rider, Maggie DeSpain, Kasie(Bailey) DeSpain, Amy DeSpain, Kody DeSpain and 4 great grandchildren. Stepson Kipp Andreason and Sister in Law Gaye DeSpain.
Preceded in Death by his parents, spouse Karen Andreason, bothers Rulon DeSpain and Gail DeSpain and stepdaughter Lisa Andreason.
We love you Poppa Choo-Choo!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019