Robert Lee (Bob) Blackhurst
1928 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Robert Lee (Bob) Blackhurst was reunited with his sweetheart, Barbara, on Monday February 25, 2019. He is survived by his children, Rob (Doug Balli), Rick (Linda), Dave (Connie), Ann Lewis (Fred), and Alan (Line), 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel located at 1970 E. Viscounti Dr, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday, March 1 from 6-8 p.m. and just prior to the services on Saturday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. Full obituary at cannonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019