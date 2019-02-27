Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS chapel
1970 E. Viscounti Dr,
Sandy, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS chapel
1970 E. Viscounti Dr,
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS chapel
1970 E. Viscounti Dr,
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Blackhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee "(Bob)" Blackhurst


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Lee "(Bob)" Blackhurst Obituary
Robert Lee (Bob) Blackhurst
1928 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Robert Lee (Bob) Blackhurst was reunited with his sweetheart, Barbara, on Monday February 25, 2019. He is survived by his children, Rob (Doug Balli), Rick (Linda), Dave (Connie), Ann Lewis (Fred), and Alan (Line), 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel located at 1970 E. Viscounti Dr, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday, March 1 from 6-8 p.m. and just prior to the services on Saturday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. Full obituary at cannonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now