Ruth Nelson Govan
1935 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT - Ruth Nelson Govan passed away on February 25, 2019. She was born on May 10, 1935 to Ike and Katherine Nelson. She had six children. Ruth is preceded in death by her youngest son, Dwight Isaac Govan, and grandson Herman S Govan. She is survived by five children, Herman Govan JR Pocatello, ID, Albert Govan III Salt Lake City, UT, Larry Govan Houston, TX, Joyce Govan Gainsville, FL, and Lillian Govan Memphis, TN. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a viewing one-hour prior at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019