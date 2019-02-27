Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
For more information about
Shauna Calhoun
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
wasatch lawn mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shauna Calhoun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shauna Kae Calhoun


,1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Shauna Kae Calhoun Obituary
1953 ~ 2019
Shauna Kae Calhoun, 65, of Salt Lake passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 in Yuma AZ. of natural causes. She was born October 6,1953 in Salt Lake to Ed & Sharon Gerth, Married the love of her life James Calhoun SR. on Nov.13 1987 Shauna grew up in Salt Lake. She had a heart of gold & a smile that would light up the room. She loved spending time with family, friends & there dogs Cami & Jamey, Shauna & Jim loved to travel & see new places to explore & to see all the family on the way. She is survived by her husband James, mother Sharon, 3 brothers & 1 sister, 6 children: Jimmy & Lacie, Jodi & Danny, Jeremy, Justin & Meseret, William & Amanda,Tevin, 13 grandchildren & 4 great and one very special granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her father & grandparents. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m viewing 12:45-1:45 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Dr. Salt Lake City
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now