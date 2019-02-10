Home

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
East Carbon LDS ward
Sue Tolman Vajda


Sue Tolman Vajda Obituary
6/23/50 - 1/31/19
After a valiant battle with cancer, Sue was taken home to be with her parents Leo and Irene Tolman, sister Joy Sunyich and loved ones now gone.
Sue is survived by husband, Alex Vajda, 3 childrenand 8 granchildren; Tiffany (Vanessa, Vittoria, Trent) Julie Anne (Brandon, Meade) Tommy (Kailey, Preston, Ambria)
She was a faithful member of the LDS church, a loving grandmother, and devoted mother and friend. Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.
We love you Mimi.
Services will be held Friday, 2/15 at the East Carbon LDS ward at 11am.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019
