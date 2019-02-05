|
|
1951 ~ 2019
At 12:05 am January 31,2019, Teresa broke through the cruel grasp of Alzheimer's. Born on November 14, 1951 to Elmer and Margaret Hardy of Kearns, UT.
Teresa was best known for her truly big heart and her passion for taking care of other people, whether in her personal life or as a nurse. She loved to laugh, loved to dance and above all loved her mountains.
Survived by her daughter Mindy Stevenson (Daniel), grandson Connor, best friend of over 50 years Debbie Higgins, brothers Brad Hardy, Brent Hardy and sister Margaret Hardy. Preceded in death by her son Garrett, parents and brother Larry Hardy. The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at Pheasant Run for their love, compassion and care.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019