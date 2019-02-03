|
1940 ~ 2019
Our wonderful Vickie, mom, grandma, friend, passed away peacefully at home on January 26,2019. Born December 14, 1940, in las Vegas, NV, to Victor Ray and Thelma (White) Shurtleff.
Graduated from South High-1959, University of Utah-1964. Children: Ally, Andy & Adie Goff. Michael & Amanda Jones, and spouses, 7 grandkids and 8 great-grandkids.
Also survived by sister, Joyce Thacke, Las Vegas, NV, brother, Victor Lyle
Shurtleff.
Retired from U of U, as Admin Officer of CHEM Eng. Noted Grammarian, Editor of many publications.
Favorite things-grandkids, granddogs, family dinners, and her time at the SHURTLEFF cabin in Island Park, ID.
See facebook page- Vickie Shurtleff Jones, for memorial information.
NO FLOWERS, PLEASE
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019