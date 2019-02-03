|
|
Vicky Paul
1931 ~ 2019
Svea Sophia Victoria Bostrom Paul passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Olympus Ranch in Murray, Utah. She was born on July 30, 1931 to Lauritz Peter Bostrom and Ida Victoria Gustafson Bostrom in Murray, Utah. She married George William Paul Jr. on October 30, 1950.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage LDS Ward, 67 West Clay Park Drive, Murray, Utah. Viewings will be held on Tuesday, February 5th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and on Wednesday, February 6th from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019