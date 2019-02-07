|
Wayne Davis
1932 - 2019
Wayne Davis, age 86, passed away peacefully at his Bountiful home on February 4, 2019. Wayne was born December 6, 1932 to Glen and Lola Helen (Glines) Davis in Neola Utah. At age 17, with the signature of his mother, he joined the Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Japan after training in GA to work in communications. Upon completion of his military service, he met and married Joyce Todd, the love of his life for 63 years. Joyce preceded him in death on May 16, 2017. As his family, we take great comfort knowing they are together again. Wayne and Joyce had four children, Cathlene (Kent) Bangerter, Sherie Lyn (Peter) Baxendale, Vance Reid (deceased) and Michael Wayne (deceased). Wayne worked for Western Electric and then Mountain Bell, moving from line worker to management. He retired in 1987. Wayne and Joyce enjoyed bow hunting, bowling, fishing and camping. Camping was the preferred family activity especially after Dad taught Mom to fish. Fishing then became a family affair with many happy days teaching children, grandchildren and then great-grandchildren the joy of the great outdoors. His family loved and revered him. He could fix anything, was frugal, clever and wise. He knew the value of money, of earning it with honor, using it on things that mattered and of saving it for a rainy day. Wayne is survived by his two daughters, Cathy and Sherie, eleven grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Also, by two of his siblings, Lloyd (Ruth) and Myrth (Coy) Evans. Sister Linda Lee Garrett (deceased).
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, where a viewing will be held from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm prior to services. Interment-Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019