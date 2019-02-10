|
Wayne Kimio Horiuchi
In Loving Memory
Wayne Kimio Horiuchi, 71, died January 23 in Sacramento, California. Cause of death was acute liver failure, possibly idiopathic, related to prescription medication.
A Salt Lake City native who grew up worshiping the 1957 Brooklyn Dodgers, his other loves in life included the University of Utah, the Washington Redskins, his many friends, and his family. Wayne began his lifelong love of the Dodgers when, as a child, he and his younger brother Randy would lie on their bunk beds in the evening and listen to Vin Scully call the games from a Los Angeles radio station. He was so devoted to University of Utah teams that he always referred to them as "we." He even taught his family the words to "Hail to the Redskins," so they could sing along whenever the Washington NFL team scored.
Decades later, an entire room in his house was dedicated to sports memorabilia that his wife called "Wayne's World." A cherished highlight of that collection was a poster honoring the 1998 University of Utah basketball team, who nearly ran the table to the NCAA National Championship; his daughter Angela, then a student at Utah, had dashed into the celebratory downtown parade to ask her classmates to autograph it for her father.
Wayne developed passions that turned into academic achievements and career success, mostly because when he took an interest in something, he gave 100 percent of his energy to that interest. An acquaintance once quipped that Wayne was "…the only person who could take being a sports fan and turn it into a science project."
A state and national debate champion, Wayne graduated from Granite High School in 1966 with honors and a four-year debate scholarship to the University of Utah, where he honed his passion for politics and was active in the Hinckley Institute. To this day he has funded White House and other DC internships. Wayne took full advantage of every opportunity as a college student, working with the campaigns of Utah Governor Calvin Rampton, Senator Ted Moss, and other Utah Democrats. When Federal law lowered the voting age from 21 to 18, Wayne was featured as the progressive youth voting bloc activist in contrast to his conservative college antagonist, the young Karl Rove. He earned bachelor and master degrees in political science in 1970 and 1972, and landed a position as deputy director with the Utah Department of Business Regulations under the Rampton administration. Wayne left Utah in 1975 for a job with the Japanese American Citizens League, lobbying Congress and the White House. Wayne was instrumental in the Presidential appointment of an investigative commission looking into the forced relocation and internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, and contributed to President Gerald Ford's rescission of FDR's Executive Order 9066, which authorized the internment, the beginning of reparation for the imprisonment of entire American communities based solely on their ethnicity. It was a personal victory as well; Wayne's father had been a high school student in Seattle when he was forcibly removed and sent to Minidoka, Idaho.
In 1978 Wayne returned to Utah, where he worked for three years as an administrative assistant to the Weber County Commission in Ogden before he accepted a position in government and community relations with Union Pacific Railroad. In 1984 he relocated to Sacramento, where he directed the company's political activity and headed the Union Pacific Foundation in California, funding community projects along thousands of miles of railroad right of way. He attended numerous community meetings and delivered every grant check in person each year, spending weeks on the road to visit these communities so he could understand their concerns and convey them accurately to the company's leadership in Omaha. Wayne met three Presidents, worked with dozens of Senators and Members of Congress and Governors; yet he regarded the high and mighty no different than the executive directors of tiny nonprofits and small town city council members and treated all with respect. True to his own motto, "Retire with your pension and your dignity," Wayne took early retirement in 2007.
In 2008, in what he referred to as "his finest hour," Wayne set aside his dreams of retirement to rescue three of his grandchildren from foster care, eventually becoming their adoptive father.
Wayne's political perspective shifted over the years, from being a passionate Utah Democrat to becoming a passionate California Republican. But that didn't stop his bipartisanship in government and community relations, nor prevent him from returning periodically to Utah to help his high profile brother Randy in his own campaigns as a local official, and in campaigns of other Democrats mentored by Randy and Wayne.
The political highlight of Wayne's post-retirement years came in 2016, when he was appointed an alternate delegate from California for Donald Trump and attended first the Republican National Convention and later the Inauguration in Washington DC. He drew continuous joy from being the foil for spirited political discussions with friends and family, deploying his formidable debate skills, aided by his expertise in politics and knowledge of current events.
Wayne was born December 11, 1947, the eldest of four sons, to Tsutomo ("Tube") Harry Horiuchi and May Kiyoko (Hakata) Horiuchi. He is survived by his wife Catherine and grandchildren Arielle, Bessa, and Francis; daughter Angela Yvkoff (Greg) and granddaughter London; stepson Walt Miller (Crystal); his two brothers Vincent (Kim) and Sherman. He is also survived by honorary Horiuchi sister Renee Morita (Angus) and honorary Horiuchi brother Paul Rolly (Dawn), who he met while working at the Tribune at age 22. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Randy.
A memorial service was held on February 4 at 10 am at the George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers, 2691 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, the California Center for Civic Participation, or a similar organization that facilitates youth engagement in civic and political life.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019