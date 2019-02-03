|
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Honeyville Buddhist Temple
In Loving Memory
Yoneko Usui Aoki passed away peacefully at 97years of age on December 13, 2018 from causes related to Parkinson's Disease and old age.
A memorial service in her honor will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Honeyville Buddhist Temple.
Yoneko's full obituary can be found online at:
https://www.myers-mortuary.com/obituary/Yoneko-Usui-Aoki/Salt-Lake-City-Utah/1827090
or
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/saltlaketribune/obituary.aspx?n=yoneko-usui-aoki&pid=191015770
