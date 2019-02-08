Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Davis. View Sign

ALICE DAVIS Alice Davis passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019. Anyone who has ever met Alice knows that she was all about helping people. She started her life taking care of her three younger brothers, as she was the oldest. After her mother's death she went to Colombia, South America for four years to serve as a teacher. Returning to the USA she started and supervised early childcare programs in the state of Iowa. The enchantment of New Mexico beckoned Alice and she responded. She worked at the Santa Fe library in the interlibrary loan department for many years. To be able to help people in a deeper way she graduated from Southwestern College with an MA in counseling. She loved life and will be missed. She is survived by her partner, Deb Miller, several siblings and many many friends. The family would like to thank AmberCare for all they did to make her passing comfortable and peaceful. A special thanks to her hospice nurse, Jeanie. Memorial service @ Alice's Home Monday, February 11, 2019 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm.

