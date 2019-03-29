Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALTAGRACIA ORITZ DE RUIZ DEAN. View Sign

ALTAGRACIA ORITZ DE RUIZ DEAN Born Altagracia Oritz de Ruiz, November 11, 1926, passed March 25, 2019. Born to Jesus Ruiz and Virginia Ortiz. She was raised by Margarito Archuleta and Simona Ortiz. Married her beloved husband Luis Encinias Dean in 1954. Luis was from Pecos, Altagracia was from a village called South San Yisidro. Together they brought 9 children, LeRoy, Amos, Lester, Luisa, Edwin, Debbie, Angela, Ruth, and Martin. From there came 15 grandchildren 32, great grandchildren. She would later become a CNA at St. Vincent's Hospital, working in the Pediatrics Ward, she would retire after 22 years. After becoming a devout Christian, she became a worship leader and sang in many churches large and small throughout the Southwest. Services will be Rivera Funeral Home Tuesday April 3rd, 6PM, Wednesday at 9:30 am, burial at National Cemetery. She was known for always having a hot plate of food for anyone who walked through the door.

