ANTHONY SUGARBEAR ANAYA Anthony Sugarbear Anaya, passed away March 8, 2019 from Santa Fe. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, March 18 at 7:00pm at Kiva Chapel of Light. Burial Mass will be on Tuesday, March 19 at 10:00am at St. Anne's. Interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 17, 2019