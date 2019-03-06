Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Maurice Bonal. View Sign

50TH MEMORIAL FOR ARTHUR MAURICE BONAL (1909-1969) This is an Arthur M. Bonal (Art) memorial to his life's journey. Art was born in the town of Aguilar, Colorado on October 15, 1909 to Jules Sr. & Natalie (Madame) Bonal who settled there after sailing France on the ship La Champagne to Liberty Island New York. As the railroad began passing through Aguilar, it opened the area to coal mining and business opportunities. Seeing the potential, Art's parents saved enough money to buy the only corner-stone building in Aguilar that served as their home, bar and eatery catering to travelers on the train and the wagons on the trail that led from Santa Fe to Denver. This became Bonal Wholesale Liquor and Bar with apartment rentals on the 2nd floor. By 1913, their Bar was booming but the peaceful town that was founded by Spanish settlers and established by immigrants was experiencing turbulent times. In 1914, the Miners Union and the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company owned by the Rockefeller family had violent clashes with the coal miners. This left many miners and some of their families and children dead in the wake of these horrific clashes. It is known as the Ludlow Massacre. By the early mid 1920's, as a result of the turmoil, Madam Bonal moved to Santa Fe with her two young sons, George and Art. Upon her arrival, she enrolled the boys into St. Michael's College on the Old Santa Fe Trail. This was when Art's Catholic faith took a prominent role in his life. Madame Bonal then purchased a 5-acre parcel of land on the corner of Cerrillos Road and Hickox St. This would be known as the Bonal Property. She settled into the main structure (Homestead) with her two sons. It was an Old Spanish adobe hacienda with 3-foot thick walls, vigas, wooden floors and a huge adobe fireplace built for an orchard in the 1800's. History has it that it was the stagecoach stop for Santa Fe. Art, especially, was in awe of his mother's negotiating skills and immediately became a quick study. In 1939 Milagros Alvarez y la Paz Doyle (Granny) and her daughter Teresa Guillermina Doyle (Terry) came to Santa Fe from Caracas, Venezuela was Terry's birthplace. Both Granny and Terry spoke French. This was appealing to Madame Bonal since it was her native language. She invited them to her Homestead on multiple occasions for dinner. This is when Art met Terry. Both mothers hit it off, and so did Art and Terry. When Art finally asked Terry out on a date. He drove her to the Lamy train station and proposed with the ring his sister Agnes helped him purchase. She accepted! Terry then returned to Caracas with her mother to inform her father, William T. S. Doyle (Mr. Doyle) of her engagement. He was furious that his only daughter was about to marry a man he never met. Mr. Doyle was the General Manager of the Royal Dutch Shell Oil Company in Venezuela. In an effort to get to know his future son-in-law, he offered Art a job with Shell. Art accepted it and flew to Caracas. After several months, Art returned to Santa Fe briefly to see his ailing mother and prepare for the wedding. Madame Bonal was excited for her son but was too ill to join the wedding. Art returned to Caracas for the wedding. Meanwhile, Mr. Doyle continued to hold reservations about the man his daughter was about to marry. On November 4, 1939, the wedding went on without a hitch except that Mr. Doyle pulled a fast one and kept Art out drinking all night leaving Terry concerned about them. Terry was furious but Mr. Doyle found he had a new friend in Art. After their wedding, the newly weds flew back to Santa Fe. Less than two months later on New Year's Eve 1939, Terry received a message that her father had died. Many of their family and friends claimed Mr. Doyle died from a broken heart. Art returned to Caracas, alone, to resume his position with Shell. He later sent for Terry. Their first child, Teresa Amelia (Toushie), was born on September 25, 1940 in Caracas. And just a few months later; Madame Bonal was diagnosed with diabetes. Art and family returned to Santa Fe Art then flew back to Caracas alone while Terry stayed in Santa Fe with Toushie. Shortly thereafter, Madame Bonal died. Art quit his job and returned with his family to Santa Fe to manage the Bonal Businesses. In 1943, Art joined the Navy during World War II and reported to San Diego for Basic Training. He was assigned to the USS Shasta, a Navy ammunitions "arms" ship 450 feet long weighing 13,855 tons when fully manned and loaded with the vital War ammo. Terry gave birth to their 2nd child, Lourdes Maria, in Santa Fe on April 17, 1944. In 1945, Art continued to serve on the USS Shasta's many strategic loading missions of the US destroyers and carriers in the Pacific that were actively engaged in the war. Meanwhile, their 3rd child Arthur R. was born on July 20th. By 1946 the war ended and Art returned to fulfill his business obligations. First, he moved his family off the Homestead to 212 E. Berger. He then converted the old gas station on the southeast corner of the Bonal Property into a liquor store and nightclub, and named it the "Rumba Club." It would become the area's hottest entertainment spot for locals and travelers. Patrons were partying and enjoying live Latin American music. Coincidentally, on the opening night of the club, Art and Terry's fourth child, Maurice Pierre, was born on December 22nd. In 1949 Art took Terry to Europe and to visit the cities of his parent's birthplaces in France. They also toured the Vatican. In 1950, their 5th child, Yvonne Annette, was born on August 25th. By 1951, Art decided to close the Rumba Club and liquor store to convert the space into three separate business rentals, David's Studio, Capitol Barber Shop, and Savings & Loan. He also converted the Hacienda into a liquor store and restaurant and named it "La Joya Restaurant & Lounge". Terry gave birth to their 6th child, Charles Francis, born on August 2, 1952. In 1954, Art and Terry entered into a build-to-suit lease with Mountain Bell for a warehouse on the Northwest corner of the property. A year later, their 7th child, Gerard, was born on April 10, 1955, followed by the birth of their 8th child, Vincent on April 6, 1956, who succumbed shortly thereafter. Art and Terry ensured that their children were educated in the Catholic school system and sent their daughters to Loretto Academy, their sons to St. Francis grade school, and St. Michael's for high school. This was especially important to them. Art continued operating La Joya Restaurant until 1961, when he decided to lease the La Joya and liquor license to Frank Hatcher, which became Franks Lounge. Art & Terry also built a 25-space mobile home park and a rental, Roy's Electric, on the property. Today this is the site of Hotel Santa Fe. Soon thereafter, due to his illness, Art reduced his activities but continued as landlord of the Bonal Property. In 1968 Art became very ill and was treated at the Veterans Hospital in Albuquerque. He came home but never truly recovered. He died at St. Vincent Hospital on March 8, 1969 and was buried at Rosario Cemetery in the Bonal family plot. This was the end of Art's journey with his family and businesses. He now rests forever in the loving arms of the Lord.

