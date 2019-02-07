Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BARRY E. GOLDFARB 10/24/1954 TO 01/20/2019 Barry Eckman Goldfarb (64) of Santa Fe died peacefully at home in his sleep. Barry was a lover of learning and a consummate teacher. For his first 30 years he was a student earning degrees from Yale, Cincinnati, Chicago and Johns Hopkins. The latter was a Ph.D. In Classics. His parents referred to him as a perpetual student. From there he became a teacher par excellence. One student on Rate My Professor referred to Barry as "a madman who one day WILL be a late night talk show guest host who made me love math and Euclid and sometimes I saw God in those diagrams." His students from Penn State, USC and St. John's loved him and he reciprocated. He loved engaging people in conversations that could last two, three even four hours, and then like Socrates might have done, continue to converse with someone else before turning back to his manuscript on Plato. Among his greatest joys was parenting his two dogs, Phylox and Argos, named from Greek literature. Recently, he turned his energies to mentoring his nephew, Jerry, and his niece, Tess. His two sisters Joan (Gordon) and Nancy (Michael) along with his brother, Richard (Beth) also survive him. Barry died from health challenges that started when he was a young boy in Cincinnati. While the conditions were systemic and numerous, he would not allow them to define him. Rather, they led him to laugh often, savor life with a passionate intensity and cultivate the life of the mind. While he sometimes could barely walk, hear or see, he led students to Greece, studied in Paris and Cambridge, and traveled to see students in Nepal and Uganda. Barry was active in the Santa Fe community spending much time at the Renesan Institute For Lifelong Learning and swimming at El Gancho Club. All the while a glass of good scotch was never far away. Most of all Barry was a compassionate person who believed in excellence and knew that truth and beauty could be found in both the classics and his fellow humans. For those wishing to contribute in Barry's memory please donate to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society. A memorial service in Santa Fe is being planned for Memorial Day weekend.

417 E. Rodeo Road

Santa Fe , NM 87505

505-989-7032
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 8, 2019

