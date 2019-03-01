BENJAMIN BEN ANAYA Benjamin "Ben" Anaya, age 79, passed away February 22, 2019. Ben was born September 5, 1939 in Lamy, New Mexico. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1958, where he was a member of ROTC. In 1959, he began 2 years of active duty in the U.S. Navy. Ben served most of that time aboard ship, based out of San Diego, California, and 2 more years in the Reserves. Ben came home and opened an auto shop, then moved to Seattle to take a job at Boeing Aircraft. Back in Santa Fe for good, Ben did various jobs such as over-the-road trucking, eventually settling into self-employment in the salvage industry. He became well-known locally for his skill in moving buildings such as portable classrooms. Ben was preceded in death by his mother Rebecca Anaya of Santa Fe and brother James Leroy Anaya of Espanola. He is survived by his long-time partner Nancy Bennett of Santa Fe; brothers Victor Anaya of Albuquerque and Frank Anaya of Falls Church, VA; nieces Valerie Anaya of Littleton, CO and Marzanne DeLapp de Anaya of Falls Church, VA; and many cousins and friends. Ben's family would like to thank Nancy and Ben's lifetime friend Rosser Knee for their love and support of Ben over the years and in his final days. No visitation is planned. A committal service at the Santa Fe National Cemetery will be scheduled later. For more information, contact Salazar Mortuary, 400 Third St SW, Albuquerque, 505-242-1133.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin "Ben" Anaya.
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 3, 2019