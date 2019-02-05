Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINA ELISA TSEHAI ORTIZ. View Sign

CHRISTINA ELISA TSEHAI ORTIZ Christina Elisa Tsehai Ortiz, born March 1, 1954 passed away in Albuquerque, NM on January 31, 2019. Best known as Tina, she was the eldest daughter of Amb. Frank V. Ortiz and Dolores D. Ortiz of Santa Fe, NM and was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Tina retired and returned to live in Santa Fe, NM in 2003 after a career as a petroleum geologist for Occidental Petroleum with assignments in Scotland, Ecuador and California and with Basic Petroleum in Guatemala. She was a very passionate geologist. Tina is survived by her brother Frank V. Ortiz, his wife Susan of Potomac, MD and their children Corinna and Andrew; her brother Stephen R.H. Ortiz, his wife Mary of Taos, NM and their children Victoria Marie and Alexander; her brother James T. Ortiz and his wife Nicola of Tampa, FL and their children Cassian and Lucas as well as numerous cousins and other relatives in NM. It was her wish to have her ashes spread on the family's ranch property in Pacheco Canyon, behind Tesuque, NM and her wish will be fulfilled later this Spring. Tina will be greatly missed by all who shared in her life. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 8, 2019

