IN LOVING MEMORY OF DAVID E. ARCHULETA The family of David E. Archuleta most sincerely thanks everyone for your overwhelming support during the loss of our beloved father and grandfather. As we continue to grieve we find comfort in the acts of kindness, words of encouragement and most of all your generosity. Thank you to the Devargas Funeral Home, for their nurturing and supportive services. The rosary prayed by Los Hermanos de Canjilon we thank you. Thank you Mr. and Mrs. Tapia for the touching music at the rosary service. Thank you to the NM State Police for escorting our father home. Thank you Father Ted Butler for the beautiful mass, and Deacon Joseph Valdez for the inspirational homily and graveside services. Thank you to Melissa Porter for the beautiful voice and uplifting music during the funeral mass. Thank you to Pecos Sheriff's Posse for the escort to our father's final resting place. To family and friends for their overwhelming and unconditional support, prayers, cards, phone calls, food and flowers. Thanks to all those for their hospitality, preparing and serving food and for set up and cleanup of the community center. May God Bless each and every one of you.

