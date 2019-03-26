Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis B. Dampf. View Sign

DENNIS B. DAMPF 1946-2019 Dennis was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Charles and Emma Dampf, and he passed peacefully at home after the sunset with March Madness on the TV screen on March 24th, surrounded by his wife, Roxanna Knight, and son, Charles Dampf. Dennis is survived by his brothers Peter (Maxine) Dampf, Larry (Janice) Bensky, David (Irit) Bensky, Alan (Mirit) Bensky, and dear friends Donna (Jim) Viola, Robert (Susan) Fisher and Anne (Bob) Steinman, to name a few. Many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends have been dear to the family and will miss Dennis very much. He spent more than 28 years serving his customers at El Nido in Tesuque with his partner, Don Scharhag, and the two had a prior seven year relationship working through the restaurant business in Santa Fe. Anyone who encountered Dennis came to enjoy his love of everything "food". His long time customers nicknamed him the "Cappuccino King", and he loved every minute of mingling with and serving the local and traveling customers. He was the party guy, booking family celebrations, prom night outings, legislative parties, wedding events and more. He was particularly proud of the business from Los Alamos, Espanola and northern New Mexico. At opera time he recharged himself with the repeat visitors who came to enjoy dining at El Nido before the operas. He loved what he did and looked to make every human connection possible. If you were from any part of the country, he would ask if you knew someone from the same place, always looking for the local and global connections. Services for Dennis will be held at Temple Beth Shalom, 205 E. Barcelona Road, on Friday, March 29 at 10:30 AM. Donations in his memory will be welcomed at Assistance Dogs of the West, the NM Cancer Center Foundation or the .

205 E Barcelona Rd

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 27, 2019

