DOMINIC JEREMIAH ARCHULETA In loving memory of my wonderful husband Dominic Archuleta 34 years old; and our big baby boy Jeremiah Archuleta 9 years old. Dominic was the most caring person I and everyone knew. They called him Mayor of Santa Fe because he knew everyone and had a huge impact in people's lives. He was a great husband and a great dad. Our son Jeremiah Archuleta was just like his dad. Jeremiah loved sports, got good grades and Loved church. And, like his father was becoming little Mayor of Santa Fe. He touched so many people's lives. I will forever love them till the day I can hug and kiss them in heaven. Goodbye for now; I will see you soon. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019

