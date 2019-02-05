DONALD J. SANDSTROM Donald J. Sandstrom, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe. He was born July 26, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to Nils Simon and Dagmar (Fuglsang) Sandstrom. He was a 1954 graduate of Hirsch High School and a 1958 graduate of the University of Illinois with a degree in metallurgical engineering. Donald's professional career began with ACF Industries in Albuquerque. In January 1961 he accepted a position at the LosAlamos National Laboratory where he worked until retirement in 1998. He earned a Master's Degree in the Engineering Science of Materials from the University of New Mexico in June 1968. During his career at Los Alamos, Donald served in numerous capacities including Division Leader of MST division. He was a Fellow for the American Society of Metals. After retirement, Donald became an enthusiastic volunteer for various organizations in Santa Fe. He worked as a literacy volunteer, served on the board of Youth Shelters and Family Services, was president of his homeowner's association, and contributed many hours to his church. However, his favorite activity was working with the Santa Fe Alliance for Science as a math tutor, science fair judge, and president of the board. He was particularly adept at recruiting tutors for the Santa Fe Public Schools using his connections to other math and science enthusiasts. Donald is survived by his wife of sixty years, Mary, son Frederick (Shannon), daughters Alice (Daniel) and Mary Margrit, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Don will be remembered as the best husband, the best father, the best grandfather and great grandfather, and best friend to many. He was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church of America and a forever Boy Scout offering to help everyone. This tribute would not be complete without mentioning that Don loved his dogs and spent many eventful hours at the dog park with them. He made as many new friends there as the dogs did. Memorial contributions may be made to the Espanola Valley Humane Society, 108 Hamm Parkway, Espanola, NM 87532. Memorial service arrangements are pending.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019