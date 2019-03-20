Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ann Bell. View Sign

DOROTHY ANN BELL OCTOBER 24, 1937 - MARCH 6, 2019 Dorothy Ann was born October 24, 1937, in Taos, New Mexico, and attended Carlos Gilbert Elementary and Leah Harvey Junior High. She graduated from Santa Fe High School, and then attended and graduated from college at Highlands University and went on to become an LPN. She served at St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe and at St. Joseph Hospital in Albuquerque. She loved to work with the handicapped children as a nurse at Los Lunas Children's Home. Dorothy never married but spent her life caring for others. Dorothy Ann was a life member of Santa Fe Rebekah Lodge, having gone through the chairs. Dorothy was the care giver for her father and mother in their later years. A few years after the death of her mother, she moved to Buena Vista to be near to her younger brother, Tom, and his family. Dorothy was preceded in death by her father, John T. Bell, and mother, Frances H. (Fitzhugh) Bell, her brother, Jim C. Bell, her uncle and aunt, Earl Clark and Hattie Clark, all of Santa Fe. Dorothy is survived by her brother, Don Bell, of Santa Fe and her brother, Tom Bell, and his wife Nancy, of Buena Vista, Colorado. She also has many nephews and nieces as well as many great nieces and great nephews, and several great-great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at Berardinelli Funeral Home on Luisa St, Grave side service to follow at Memorial Gardens on Rodeo Road (weather permitting). Reverend Kevin Chapman (formerly of Berean Baptist Church) will officiate. Please join us in celebrating Dorothy's life. Please send flowers or remembrances to a shut in or in her name. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

1399 Luisa Street

Santa Fe , NM 87505

(505) 984-8600

