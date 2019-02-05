ELYSE MARIE VIEIRA Elyse Marie Vieira, 70 - A resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away on February 1, 2019. She was born March 19, 1948 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Frances Q. Vieira and Tony Vieira. Everyone who met Elyse made a friend. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kiva Chapel of Light. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 6, 2019