ERNEST R. ARAGON JANUARY 18, 1953 TO MARCH 12, 2019I It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved father, grandfather, son, friend, brother, uncle and neighbor. Ernest left this Earth suddenly on March 12, 2019 following a heart attack in his home. He leaves behind a loving family, friends and community. Ernest was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, and he loved his hometown. He was the eldest child of Anacleto and Guadalupita Aragon. He grew up in Santa Fe with his beloved grandmother Tomasita Sandoval. Ernest joined the Marine Corp when he finished high school. When he returned he started a family with the love of his life Margie. Together they had two daughters, Melissa and Theresa. Ernest was an avid gardener, cook, hunter, outdoorsman, landscaper and gunsmith. He was a kind and loving soul, always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Ernest's true calling was revealed when he became a grandfather, first to Nikolai and Dominic then to Arianna and Marc. He was always there for them with a hug, a kind word, a bandaid, and food, always food. He was a wonderful father and husband. He was a great cook, a great host, always a good neighbor. He so lovingly cared for his wife Margie throughout her illness and until she took her last breath. Ernest was preceded in death by his wife of forty years Margie, his beloved grandmother Tomasita, his father Anacleto Ruben and granddaughter Courtney. He is survived by his daughters Theresa and Melissa, sons in law Marc and David, former son in law Ernest Trujillo, his mother Pita Aragon, grandchildren Nikolai, Dominic, Arianna, and Marc, two brothers, five sisters, many in laws, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Ernest will live forever in our hearts and memories as love never dies. We will love you and miss you forever. We are grateful for the gift you were in our lives. Rest in peace Dad. Services are pending. Please visit





