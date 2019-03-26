ERNEST R. ARAGON JANUARY 18, 1953 TO MARCH 12, 2019 Service will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E. Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505 with Interment to follow at Memorial Gardens. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
