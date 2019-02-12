Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ERNESTINE ERNA C. ROMERO AUGUST 10, 1989 - FEBRUARY 9, 2019 Ernestine C. Romero "Erna", 29, from Pecos was called home to be with our Lord on Saturday, February 9th. She was born on August 10, 1989 to Paul and Frances Romero. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Lou and Alice Romero, great grandparents Ernesto and Cesaria Rico and Agapito and Antonia Valencia, Uncles Dean Romero and Aunt Elaine Romero Lawson. She is survived by her children, James Dean and Allysha D. Romero-Varela, parents, sisters, Kimberly (Kevin), Justina and brother, Paul Jason, Jr. (Matt), all of Pecos. She is also survived by his maternal grandparents Rodrick Valencia and Diana Valencia (Lee), Uncles Lou (Theresa), Ronald (Angela) and Gene all from Pecos, Aunt Sandra (Chris) of Albuquerque and Samantha and Yvonne, both of Santa Fe, Godmother Angie Baca of Albuquerque, best friend Amy Herrera of Pecos and the father of her children, Wilfred Varela, Jr. Also survived by many extended relatives and friends. Pallbearers: her uncles, cousins and friends. Her children were her pride and joy. She loved hunting and camping with family and friends. Ernestine had a heart of gold and with her constant smile made a lasting impression on all who knew her. She will forever be remembered, missed and loved. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, February 15th, 7 pm with the Funeral Mass, Saturday, February 16th at 10am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Pecos, NM. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

ERNESTINE ERNA C. ROMERO AUGUST 10, 1989 - FEBRUARY 9, 2019 Ernestine C. Romero "Erna", 29, from Pecos was called home to be with our Lord on Saturday, February 9th. She was born on August 10, 1989 to Paul and Frances Romero. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Lou and Alice Romero, great grandparents Ernesto and Cesaria Rico and Agapito and Antonia Valencia, Uncles Dean Romero and Aunt Elaine Romero Lawson. She is survived by her children, James Dean and Allysha D. Romero-Varela, parents, sisters, Kimberly (Kevin), Justina and brother, Paul Jason, Jr. (Matt), all of Pecos. She is also survived by his maternal grandparents Rodrick Valencia and Diana Valencia (Lee), Uncles Lou (Theresa), Ronald (Angela) and Gene all from Pecos, Aunt Sandra (Chris) of Albuquerque and Samantha and Yvonne, both of Santa Fe, Godmother Angie Baca of Albuquerque, best friend Amy Herrera of Pecos and the father of her children, Wilfred Varela, Jr. Also survived by many extended relatives and friends. Pallbearers: her uncles, cousins and friends. Her children were her pride and joy. She loved hunting and camping with family and friends. Ernestine had a heart of gold and with her constant smile made a lasting impression on all who knew her. She will forever be remembered, missed and loved. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, February 15th, 7 pm with the Funeral Mass, Saturday, February 16th at 10am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Pecos, NM. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Funeral Home Berardinelli Family Funeral Service

1399 Luisa Street

Santa Fe , NM 87505

(505) 984-8600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close