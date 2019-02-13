Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Everetta Hogg Rogers. View Sign

EVERETTA HOGG ROGERS Everetta Hogg Rogers, age 96, passed away in Santa Fe, NM on January 30, 2019. Everetta was born in 1922 at the family plantation in central Arkansas to Grant Allen Hogg and Donnie Louise Marsh. Her love of nature came from her early years there. She grew up in El Dorado, Arkansas. She lived in the San Diego, CA area for much of her adult life. For over four decades, she was an elementary school teacher. Her classrooms and student field trips were rich in experience and adventure. Everetta gave her time generously to organizations concerned with children, education, wildlife, and sea life. She moved to Santa Fe in 2001, near her daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Paul Gerber. She is survived by grandchildren Jessica Gerber of Santa Fe and Jason Gerber of Hong Kong, great granddaughter Leah Gerber oif Santa Fe, sister Julia Louise Roach of San Antonio, TX, and nieces and nephews. Everetta was preceded in death by her husband, Charles LeClare Rogers, and her sister, Mertha Belle Hudson. Great gratitude goes to all El Castillo staff, especially, the Health Center Staff members who were generous in their excellent care of Everetta and their kind companionship. The PMS Hospice Center enriched Everetta's life with its many services, caring staff, and volunteers. They managed her comfortable, gentle passing with great skill and sensitivity. Private family services will be in El Dorado, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The PMS Hospice Center, 1400 Chama Avenue, Santa Fe 87505. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 17, 2019

