FRANCES R. MARTINEZ Frances R. Martinez, 86 - A resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away February 6, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born October 4, 1932 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Lita and Jacob Gallegos. Frances was married to Gilbert E. Martinez on June 9, 1951 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert E. Martinez; mother, Lita Gallegos; father, Jacob Gallegos; daughter, Lucille Martinez; granddaughter, Debra Martinez & brother, Jake Gallegos. She is survived by her sons: Gilbert Martinez (Donna) of Albuquerque, Johnny Martinez of San Antonio, Tommy Martinez (Jeannie) of Rio Rancho; daughters: Edwina Garcia (Tony) of Rio Rancho, Kathy Martinez (Dino) of Albuquerque; sister, Dolores Herrera (Ray) of Santa Fe; brother, Raymond Gallegos (Josephine) of Santa Fe; 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many relatives and friends. She retired from the State of New Mexico and worked for the New Mexico Legislature for the House of Representatives. A visitation will be held at 7:15 pm at St. Anne's church Sunday, February 10. 2019 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:30 pm. The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church with the Interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. She was a devoted member of St. Anne's Church and a Member of the Holy Family Society. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





417 E. Rodeo Road

Santa Fe , NM 87505

505-989-7032 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 10, 2019

