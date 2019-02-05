Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FRANK PANCHO GONZALES Frank "Pancho" Gonzales, February 17, 1939 - February 1, 2019. Age 79 went to be with our Lord on February 1. He is survived by his loving wife Carmela, children Frank (Denise), Yolanda (Judy), Richard (Sharon), David, Phillip (Kathleen), Angelica (Joseph), his sisters, Connie, Balbie, Julia; brother Esper, and many grandchildren, nephews and nieces. He worked in construction for many years and retired from the State of New Mexico. He loved to go fishing in Pecos with his wife and sons and watching country western movies. Pallbearers are Victoria Gonzales, John Serrano, Joseph Trujillo, Joey Shook, Jimmy Shook and Ryan Serrano. Viewing will be held at Riverside Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 6 at 6:00 pm with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 7 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, with the burial to follow at Rosario Cemetery.

