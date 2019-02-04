FRED BARRETT AUGUST 4, 1939 JANUARY 8, 2019 The family of our beloved Fred wish to express our appreciation for your kind expressions of sympathy. Thank you for the lovely flowers, cards and food. A special thanks to the ICU nurses of Christus St. Vincent Hospital, Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, the Honor Guard at National Cemetery and Berardinelli Funeral Home. 30-day mass on February 8, 2019 @5:15 Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi
