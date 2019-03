Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Ellis. View Sign

GARY ELLIS Gary Ellis left this world on February 19 after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded as always by friends. He is survived by his sister, Connie, nieces Megan and Samantha (Jonathan) and grandniece Millie-Grace. Gary was born in Walla Walla, WA and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington . After working in the computer industry and various start-ups in the Silicon Valley for a number of years, Gary's heart was turned toward the world of theatre and sound technology while working with Palo Alto Players. This changed his life. He became a part time graduate student at San Francisco State University studying scene design and developing his resume in sound. Gary quit the programmer life and moved to Santa Fe, NM to take a position as the scene shop technical assistant at The Santa Fe Opera. His talents and personality quickly moved him up to facilities manager and he obtained his Class 4 Wastewater Certification. He also worked in the Opera A/V department and found time to mix local bands. After 9 years in Santa Fe, an opportunity arose at the Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee, WI that allowed his two worlds to come together. He was hired as the IT/AV Supervisor and resident Sound Designer. While in this position Gary designed sound and mixed around 50 productions for Skylight and 10 other local theatres. He was also a great supporter with his time, talent, and materials for Splinter Group; a theatre group made up of people who did theatre just because they wanted to. Gary returned to Santa Fe after 8 years in Milwaukee. He went back to work at Santa Fe Opera as a water and wastewater management contractor and the seasonal operator of the Opera's supertitle system. Up until his death, Gary was an integral part of the team developing the new titles system that will be unveiled at the Opera this coming season. Gary was an amazingly smart and positive person who always strived to do his best whether it was attaining the level of Eagle Scout, obtaining a pilot's license, working for Boeing or designing sound for a musical. He loved all aspects of his work and the people he worked with. He will be long remembered as a loving brother and uncle, a wonderful colleague and collaborator, and a very dear friend. He was a generous man who loved to laugh. He leaves friends and family truly happy that they were blessed to spend time with him and truly sad that they will never hear him laugh again. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 3, 2019

