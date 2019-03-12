Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY ELLIS. View Sign

IN MEMORIAM GARY ELLIS BY SANTA FE OPERA The Santa Fe Opera joins the friends and family of Gary Ellis in expressing its deep condolences at his recent passing. Trained as an electrical engineer, Gary joined the Santa Fe Opera in 2000 as a member of the facilities team, becoming Plant Manager. After leaving for several years, and having missed the Opera, he returned in 2015 as a contractor to manage the water treatment system. Each summer, he headed the crew that operated the electronic libretto system, which provides seatback translations for the audience. At the time of his death, he was a member of the group developing the new system scheduled to be launched in the coming season. Gary is remembered for his dedicated service to the Santa Fe Opera and for his friendship to all. Santa Fe Opera Susan Marineau, President Susan F. Morris, Chairman Robert Meya, General Director

