GLORIA ORTEGA Gloria Ortega- age 68 Santa Fe was called home suddenly by our Lord on February 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Fidel Sr. and Elvira Trujillo, brother Fidel Trujillo Jr. She is survived by her sister Lorraine Benavidez and sister in law Virginia Trujillo and her six adoring sons; Robert Ortega (Angela), Joseph Ortega, Fred Ortega (Amanda), Fernando Ortega (Francine), Mario (Devin) and George Gallegos. Grandchildren Jojo, Danielle, Brianna, Adrianna, Jenasi, Estrella, Cisco, Amber, Angelina, Luna, Eli, Xariah, and baby Fern. And many other nieces and nephews. Gloria was a very kind person with a heart of gold. She loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren they were her world. She adored her sons as well. She loved to cook when you went to her house you never left with an empty stomach she always would prepare a full meal for you when you went to her house. Everyone loved her special tortillas. She was also never judgmental towards anyone she treated everyone the same and welcomed them into her house with open arms. She was a loving wife, mother, mother in law, and grandmother. Everyone who met her instantly made friends with her she was loved by many and will be missed by many. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Jr. Romero, Jerry Chavez, Isaac Lerma, Jojo Ortega and Shanice Velasquez. Serving as Pallbearers are Robert Ortega, Joseph Ortega, Fred Ortega, Fernando Ortega, Mario Ortega, George Gallegos. A rosary will be recited at St. Anne's parish on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 9:00 am and a mass will follow at 10:00 am. Internment will follow at San Isidro Church in Tesuque. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





417 E. Rodeo Road

Santa Fe , NM 87505

505-989-7032

