GRACE RUIZ DEAN Grace Ruiz Dean, age 92 passed away on March 25th surrounded by her family members. She was born on November 1st 1926. She is survived by her children; Leroy, Amos, Lester, Edwin, Tino, Angela, Ruth, and Glenda. Omitted from the first obituary were her siblings. Joe, Perciliana and Peter. Her sister in laws Viola, Efren, Carmen, and Maryann. She is also survived by her Son-in-law Percy, and her very dear friend Sonny who was like a son to her. We would like to thank the nurses at Saint Vincents in the PCU and Santa Fe Care Staff. Mom, fly with the angels until we meet again. Amor.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Ruiz Dean.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 5, 2019