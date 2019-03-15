Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilario "Larry" Anaya. View Sign

HILARIO LARRY ANAYA Hilario "Larry" Anaya, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at home March 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Pilar Anaya, children Lorraine (Phillip) Martinez, Mary Anaya, Rick Anaya, Dolores (Ralph) Schmitt, Joe Anaya, Sandra (Mike) Lucero, Lisa (Mike) Maves, Brenda (David) Montoya, 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Gerard Anaya in 2002. Hilario was a devoted follower of Jesus until his final days and impacted countless lives through his service to the Lord. Services are being handled through Riverside Funeral Home in Santa Fe.

