Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HOPE (FISHBURN) MERRIN Hope Merrin, 97, died on January 14, 2019. She was born October 14, 1921 in Cincinnati and married James Merrin on December 27, 1941. Her love of New Mexico and the pueblos of Santo Domingo and Cochiti, as well as her interest in Southwestern archaeology and anthropology, led her to volunteer at the Laboratory of Anthropology library and publish a 1995 paper on white disk beads found in the region. Hope was preceded in death by her husband, who died in 1994. She is survived by two sons, Stephen and Joel, a half brother and half sister, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The family asks those wishing to honor Hope's memory to make donations to the ASPCA or a local animal shelter.

HOPE (FISHBURN) MERRIN Hope Merrin, 97, died on January 14, 2019. She was born October 14, 1921 in Cincinnati and married James Merrin on December 27, 1941. Her love of New Mexico and the pueblos of Santo Domingo and Cochiti, as well as her interest in Southwestern archaeology and anthropology, led her to volunteer at the Laboratory of Anthropology library and publish a 1995 paper on white disk beads found in the region. Hope was preceded in death by her husband, who died in 1994. She is survived by two sons, Stephen and Joel, a half brother and half sister, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The family asks those wishing to honor Hope's memory to make donations to the ASPCA or a local animal shelter. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close