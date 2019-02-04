IDA MARTINEZ It is with joyful sorrow that we say goodbye to our dearest mother, Juanita Ida Martinez, who leaves us to join our dear Lord on February 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Martinez, Jr.; son Gerald A. Martinez, and grandson, Raymond Charles Valencia. She is survived by her children: Gerry Martinez Gladstone (Gary) of Hemet, CA, David J. Martinez of Las Vegas, NM, and Maggie Lujan (Victor) of Nambe, NM. A brother Joseph Maldonado (Cecilia) of Pueblo, CO; grandchildren: Adam Lujan of Nambe, NM, Nicole Della Martinez, Susanville, CA; and great-grandchildren: Abelino Lujan and Adelina Lujan both of Nambe, NM. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, NM beginning with a rosary on Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. The interment will take place later. The family has requested that memorials be made to The Building Fund at Immaculate Conception Church, 811 Sixth Street, Las Vegas NM 87701. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd, Las Vegas, NM 87701, 505-425-9319.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IDA MARTINEZ.
Gonzales Funerals & Cremations
2315 Hot Springs Boulevard
Las Vegas , NM 87701
(505) 425-9319
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 5, 2019