JAMES DEAN ASHER James Dean Asher, distinguished artist, died in the early morning hours of February 6, 2019, at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after a long battle with esophageal cancer. He leaves behind his cherished wife of 33 years, Joe Anna Arnett. Together, they have traveled the world, capturing their favorite scenes in paint. From India to Europe to South America and locations all around the United States, they've shared adventures that have informed their art and enriched the lives of others. In addition to his wife, James is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Denise Asher Davis and Jeff Davis of Davis, California, a son and daughter-in-law, Brian Asher and Kari Asher of Vancouver, Washington, and granddaughter Elizabeth Asher, also of Vancouver, Washington. James was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1944 and grew up in Butler, Missouri. He earned a bachelors degree from Central Missouri University and an additional degree from The Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles, California. A service of celebration of Jim's life will be held on Sunday, February 10 at 2:30 in the afternoon at Christ Church Santa Fe, where both he and Joe Anna are members. A reception will follow the service. Another service of celebration will be held in Jacksonville, Texas at Autry Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 13 at 2:00 in the afternoon followed by graveside rites at Scenic Haven Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Staton Family Center. A most unique watercolorist in his ability to convey brilliant detail in this most difficult medium, James Asher's paintings hang in museums and important collections in the US and abroad. With Joe Anna, he created Artful Partners, and produced popular art instruction videos. James was also one of four featured artists on the PBS series, Passport and Palette. Asher was an avid fly fisherman. He loved sharing his sport and fished many of the rivers in the southwest and around the world with friends. He and Joe Anna were recently featured in Plein Air Magazine in an article entitled, "Oil And Water: A Love Story." The two have shared a lifelong passion for art, Illuminating goodness and hope. For them, art was "a light that shines in the darkness, and the darkness does not overcome it." Mr. Asher will be remembered throughout the art world not only for his talent as an artist but also for his gentle spirit, his sense of humor, his engaging smile and the love of life and adventure he shared with Joe Anna. The family suggests memorials to The Cancer Foundation for New Mexico

1399 Luisa Street

Santa Fe , NM 87505

(505) 984-8600

