JOE BROWN Joe A. Brown, went home to Jesus and his beloved wife, Helen, on February 19, 2019. Helen passed away just five weeks before him, on January 11, 2019. They were married 73 years. Joe was born in Guyman, OK but moved to Santa Fe, NM in 1935. He and Helen lived all their married life in Santa Fe. Joe retired from the Santa Fe Railroad after 40 years of working at the Santa Fe Ticket Office. After retiring, he worked for CEP for a few years and drove cars for Avis, Chevrolet and Toyota. He loved Barbershop music and sang with the Santa Fe Harmonizers for several years. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is also survived by his daughter, Mary Cowee and husband, Jon, Pastor Doug Brown and wife, Lou, and Joe Brown and wife, Roxy. He also has seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. The funeral will be at Rivera Family Funeral Home located at 417 E. Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a Reception to follow at Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 1352 San Juan Drive. (Turn on Monterey Dr. off of Cerrillos Rd., across from Baca St. When you turn onto Monterey Dr., church is straight ahead). Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





