JOHN S. CATRON John Sargent Catron, son of Fletcher A. Catron and Janet S. Catron, died on February 20, 2019. John - or "Bud" as many of his friends knew him - was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1927, attended Mrs. Turley's Grade School and Harrington Junior High School in Santa Fe, and graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1945. He attended the University of New Mexico and graduated as a member of the second graduating class of the University of New Mexico School of Law in 1951. John began his law practice as an assistant district attorney in Las Vegas, New Mexico, but soon moved back to Santa Fe, where he became a partner in the law firm that is now Catron, Catron & Glassman. He continued to practice law until his recent retirement. In 1982 John married Anna Laura Archer (Laurie), his surviving spouse. He had previously been married to the late Lindsay F. Catron, by whom he had a daughter, Julia S. Catron, of Santa Fe, and a stepson, Anthony B. Claiborne of Bellevue, Washington. John loved dogs and all animals and was a long and active supporter of Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, where he also served as a member of the Board of Directors and President. He was a member of the Board of Managers of the School for Advanced Research (formerly School of American Research). He served as Chairman of the Board from 1995-1998 and was thereafter elected as an Honorary Life Member of the Board. John loved music. He was an excellent fly fisherman since being taught by his father as a boy. He was a charter member of the Kiva Club, a squash rackets club, and he actively played the game until shortly before his death. John is survived by his wife Laurie, his daughter Julia, and his stepson Anthony. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas B. Catron III and his wife June, by his nephew Fletcher R. Catron and his wife Diane and their children, Tom and Julia (all of Santa Fe), by his niece Peggy Catron and her husband Jerry Premo (Orange, California) and their children, Claire and Emily, and by his cousin Stephen B. Catron (Santa Fe). There will be no formal services. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, 100 Caja del Rio Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507, to School for Advanced Research (SAR), P. O. Box 2188, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87504-2188, or to a . Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





